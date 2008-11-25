PCPA Theaterfest Needs Ticket Holders’ Help to Retrieve Data
By PCPA Theaterfest | November 25, 2008 | 3:33 p.m.
PCPA Theaterfest‘s ticketing system crashed, and it needs help retrieving ticket history to avoid potential seating conflicts.
All information entered into its database after 4:50 p.m. Nov. 18 has been lost.
If you purchased tickets after that date and time, please call the PCPA box office at 805.922.8313 or click here to fill out a form so that PCPA can reconstruct ticket order data.
