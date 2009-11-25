CAC Hosting Community Outreach Celebration in Goleta

The Dec. 9 event is an opportunity to learn more about the goals and programs of the Community Action Commission

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County will host a Community Outreach Celebration from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

CAC encourage prior donors, community leaders and interested community members to attend and learn about what the CAC is doing in Santa Barbara and Goleta. It’s also an opportunity to meet CAC staff and ask questions about the agencies’ programming.

The event is being hosted by CAC’s Senior Nutrition program and will provide information on how important and appreciated donations have been to the seniors in Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Desserts, tea and coffee will be provided by CAC’s Back Door Deli Catering service.

To attend the event or for more information, call Tia Walker at 805.964.8857 x188.

— Stephanie Drake is the communication, planning and development coordinator for the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County.