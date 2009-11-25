Letter to the Editor: Pedro Nava Counts His Blessings

Thanksgiving is a very special time for all of us. Like you, my family takes this time every year to reflect on how we are blessed.

For all of our challenges, America remains a country of opportunity and hope. My father came here with no money, a strong back and big dreams. So many others recognize that America is a beacon of liberty and justice. And while there are many American families facing challenging times, we are a generous people. I encourage you to join me in reaching out to a neighbor or friend who may be facing difficult times.

This time of year, I am reminded of those selfless individuals who volunteer in our local food banks, senior centers and other organizations, providing much needed assistance. Collectively, those who serve others and make these sacrifices are true heroes and an inspiration to all of us.

As a veteran, I am grateful to those serving our country at home and abroad in the armed services. Many families are without their loved ones this Thanksgiving because of their devotion to the freedom and safety we cherish.

I also want to thank our firefighters, paramedics, police officers and other first responders who risk their lives for our safety and security in our homes and neighborhoods.

Lastly, I want to thank you for your continued support for my campaign for attorney general.

From my family to yours, have a happy, warm and safe Thanksgiving.

Assemblyman Pedro Nava

California District 35