Rescue Mission Serves Up Hearty Helping of Thanksgiving Cheer

Hundreds of people partake in the Santa Barbara organization's annual holiday feast

Hundreds of people headed to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission’s Thanksgiving feast on Wednesday.

Staff and volunteers work for months to gather food donations, cook and serve the 300-meal feast each year.

The Rescue Mission, 535 E. Yanonali St., has seen a 20 percent increase in people needing its services this year because of the economy, and people at Wednesday’s feast just needed a good meal.

“We’re seeing a lot more families this year than we have in the past,” Rescue Mission President Rolf Geyling said.

The Rescue Mission has services available for local homeless and manages a 12-month residential treatment program. It houses and feeds a few dozen homeless people each night in addition to hosting large meals for holidays throughout the year.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .