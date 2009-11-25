Secret Santas Needed for Homeless Children
Transition House seeks holiday gift donors for local needy families
By Linnea Koopmans | November 25, 2009 | 1:20 p.m.
Transition House is inviting members of the community to become “Secret Santas” for homeless children and their families.
Family members, friends, businesses, churches, schools, co-workers and individuals can “adopt” a family or child to ensure that the holiday season is a memorable one for the less fortunate members of the community.
Gift wish lists will be available Monday, but call now to reserve your place to help a family or child.
Contact Linnea Koopmans at 805.966.9668 x115 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).
— Linnea Koopmans is a volunteer coordinator for Transition House.
