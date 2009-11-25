Stay and Play for Free at Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

Book a Shangri-La room or suite and get unrestricted access to the golf course

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa is offering the ultimate golf experience: Stay and play for free.

It’s this simple: From Nov. 29 through Dec. 22, stay in a Shangri-La room or suite and have unrestricted access to the golf course. There are no strings attached, except of course, course availability.

“Golf courses are meant to be used. Ojai Valley Inn & Spa has been host to seven PGA Senior Tour events, and numerous private and charitable tournaments. Now, it’s your turn,” said Mark Greenslit, director of golf. “With this program, you can book golf on day one, stay overnight, and golf the second day as well. My goodness, if two are golfing, the cost of the room is more than covered by the savings in green fees alone. There are no extras for golf carts either.”

Sculpted from the natural terrain in 1923 by renowned architect George C. Thomas Jr., the 18-hole course plays 6,292 yards with a par 70, rating of 71.0 and a slope of 132.

As an added bonus, those who book a suite will receive a complimentary 50-minute spa treatment at the world-famous Spa Ojai, ranked No. 1 in the world by Trip Advisor.

The Unlimited Golf Program is on sale now. Reservations can be made by contacting Ojai Valley Inn & Spa at 800.422.6524, or click here for online booking.

— Veronica Cole represents Ojai Valley Inn & Spa.