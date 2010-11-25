Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:42 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Elaine Abercrombie: Open House 101

Consider these dos and don'ts while making the rounds

By Elaine Abercrombie | November 25, 2010 | 10:45 p.m.

Elaine Abercrombie
Elaine Abercrombie (Roe Anne White photo)

No one’s going to buy a home without taking a thorough tour, and open houses are an easy and convenient way to make the initial rounds.

If you’re going to visit one open house, you may as well plan to visit several in the area to get an overall impression and basis for comparison.

While you’re “on the circuit,” observe a few points of etiquette. First and foremost, be sure to ask permission before taking the lens cap off your camera or video recorder. If the owners are still occupying the home, they may consider it an invasion of their privacy.

Even if the owners aren’t present during the open house, don’t voice any criticisms within earshot of anyone around. Save that discussion for later with your agent, because you never know who might overhear you, such as a neighbor or a friend of the sellers. Of course, pay attention to anything you overhear from other visitors!

Also avoid divulging too much information about yourself, including your price range or when you have to move.

Even if you’ve walked into your “dream home,” show your best poker face, and don’t give the listing agent the benefit of spying your emotions.

Open houses are a great starting point, but your best bet is always to have your Realtor schedule appointments for in-depth home tours.

Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 