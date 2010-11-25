Elaine Abercrombie: Open House 101

No one’s going to buy a home without taking a thorough tour, and open houses are an easy and convenient way to make the initial rounds.

If you’re going to visit one open house, you may as well plan to visit several in the area to get an overall impression and basis for comparison.

While you’re “on the circuit,” observe a few points of etiquette. First and foremost, be sure to ask permission before taking the lens cap off your camera or video recorder. If the owners are still occupying the home, they may consider it an invasion of their privacy.

Even if the owners aren’t present during the open house, don’t voice any criticisms within earshot of anyone around. Save that discussion for later with your agent, because you never know who might overhear you, such as a neighbor or a friend of the sellers. Of course, pay attention to anything you overhear from other visitors!

Also avoid divulging too much information about yourself, including your price range or when you have to move.

Even if you’ve walked into your “dream home,” show your best poker face, and don’t give the listing agent the benefit of spying your emotions.

Open houses are a great starting point, but your best bet is always to have your Realtor schedule appointments for in-depth home tours.

— Elaine Abercrombie, a broker with Abercrombie Fine Homes, is president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. She can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .