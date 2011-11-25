Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Hospice of Santa Barbara ‘Light Up a Life’ Stars Now Available

Families, friends invited to hang remembrances in honor of loved ones on trees in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | November 25, 2011 | 3:18 p.m.

This Dec. 3, 4 and 10, Hospice of Santa Barbara will host its 28th annual holiday Light Up a Life ceremonies in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, respectively, inviting families and friends to celebrate the lives and memories of their loved ones. Hundreds of lights and stars will illuminate memorial trees at the Light Up a Life sites.

Hospice of Santa Barbara's
Hospice of Santa Barbara’s “Light Up a Life” stars are available at several sites, including PJ’s Hallmark, the Lobero Theatre and online. (Betsy Mooney photo)

Stars may be purchased and personalized in memory of loved ones who have passed or in honor of those who are living. Stars may be hung at the Light Up a Life ceremonies or afterward while the trees are up. A $10 or more donation is suggested for each star, and all proceeds support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

PJ’s Hallmark in Camino Real Marketplace and the Lobero Theatre have graciously offered to sell Light Up a Life stars on site through December. This will be the first time that stars will be available to purchase on site while the memorial trees remain up through the holidays. PJ’s Hallmark sales will be in the store, at 6990 Marketplace Drive, and the Lobero Theatre sales will be out of the box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Light Up a Life stars are also available at www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org, at the Hospice of Santa Barbara office (2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, in Santa Barbara, 805.563.8820), at Corktree Cellars, 910 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria, and Peebee & Jay’s, 1007 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 470 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

Light Up a Life Dates and Locations

» 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camino Real Marketplace (in front of PJ’s Hallmark), 6990 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

» 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Lobero Theatre front lawn, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara

» 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Linden House, 789 Linden Ave., Carpinteria

Click here for more information or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 