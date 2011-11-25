Hospice of Santa Barbara ‘Light Up a Life’ Stars Now Available

Families, friends invited to hang remembrances in honor of loved ones on trees in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria

This Dec. 3, 4 and 10, Hospice of Santa Barbara will host its 28th annual holiday Light Up a Life ceremonies in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria, respectively, inviting families and friends to celebrate the lives and memories of their loved ones. Hundreds of lights and stars will illuminate memorial trees at the Light Up a Life sites.

Stars may be purchased and personalized in memory of loved ones who have passed or in honor of those who are living. Stars may be hung at the Light Up a Life ceremonies or afterward while the trees are up. A $10 or more donation is suggested for each star, and all proceeds support Hospice of Santa Barbara.

PJ’s Hallmark in Camino Real Marketplace and the Lobero Theatre have graciously offered to sell Light Up a Life stars on site through December. This will be the first time that stars will be available to purchase on site while the memorial trees remain up through the holidays. PJ’s Hallmark sales will be in the store, at 6990 Marketplace Drive, and the Lobero Theatre sales will be out of the box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido. The box office is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Light Up a Life stars are also available at www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org, at the Hospice of Santa Barbara office (2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite 100, in Santa Barbara, 805.563.8820), at Corktree Cellars, 910 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria, and Peebee & Jay’s, 1007 Casitas Pass Road in Carpinteria.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 470 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.

Light Up a Life Dates and Locations

» 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, Camino Real Marketplace (in front of PJ’s Hallmark), 6990 Marketplace Drive, Goleta

» 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Lobero Theatre front lawn, 33 E. Canon Perdido, Santa Barbara

» 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, Linden House, 789 Linden Ave., Carpinteria

Click here for more information or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.