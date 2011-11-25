Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:20 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Prince, Fairy Named for Downtown Santa Barbara Holiday Parade

Diego Velazquez Jimenez, 7, and Ally Mintzer, 10, will light the Community Holiday Tree

By Kim Mercado for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | November 25, 2011 | 2:05 p.m.

The magic of the holidays will come alive as the 59th Annual Downtown Holiday Parade strolls down State Street to entertain and amaze children and families from near and far. 

At 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, the much-anticipated Holiday Parade will once again amuse more than 50,000 spectators as giant helium balloons float down State Street amid magnificent marching bands, fabulous floats and spectacular performance groups in elaborate, colorful costumes to charm the audience.

Kicking off the parade, watch for the Holiday Prince & Fairy riding in a horse-drawn carriage. The Holiday Prince and Fairy were carefully selected by a panel of judges based on works of art submitted by children ages 6 to 10 who drew, painted and colored their interpretation of the holidays. This year’s art contest set a new record for number of entries.

The winners are 7-year-old Prince Diego Velazquez Jimenez and 10-year-old Fairy Ally Mintzer.

They have one of the most important jobs in the parade — lighting the 45-foot Douglas fir Community Holiday Tree near the historic Arlington Theatre. In keeping with tradition, the prince and fairy will waive their magic wands and spectacularly the tree will illuminate State Street, signifying the official start of the parade and the holiday season.

Professional surfer Lakey Peterson will serve as the celebrity grand marshal.

The parade, with the theme “Holiday Dreams,” is sponsored by the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization and will begin at 6:30 p.m. on State Street at Sola Street and conclude at Cota Street.

For more information, call the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x24 or click here.

— Kim Mercado represents the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 