Santa Barbara Surfrider Hosting Holiday Party to Raise Funds, Awareness

Dec. 1 benefit at SOhO will feature bands Spencer the Gardener and Blue Suns

By Matt Wallace for the Surfrider Foundation-Santa Barbara Chapter | November 25, 2011 | 2:19 p.m.

On Thursday, the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation will celebrate its 20th anniversary with its annual holiday party at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club, 1221 State St., Suite 205, in Santa Barbara.

The local chapter wants to raise public awareness about the threats to the Gaviota coast, and funds are needed to continue Santa Barbara Surfrider’s 10-plus-year effort to stop development. Santa Barbara Surfrider is committed to continue this effort for the long haul.

Santa Barbara favorites Spencer the Gardener will be joined in musical duties by Blue Suns, a young psych-rock band that recently placed in the finals of the Downtown Sounds battle of the bands competition, sponsored by New Noise Santa Barbara.

Blue Suns describes itself as “indie/Brit rock/surf rock/pop British edge fused with Californian sun.”

Spencer the Gardener, an anchor in the Santa Barbara music scene, will headline with a fun, crowd-pleasing, danceable mix of originals and reconfigured covers.

Given the young following of Blue Suns, this event is all ages, as long as underage attendees have a dinner reservation (i.e., bring your folks). A donation of $10 is requested.

A raffle featuring a custom-designed longboard by local shaper Tyler Anderson, a snowboard donated by Arbor Collective (just downstairs from SOhO) and various gift baskets will take place as well.

The Surfrider Foundation is a national, international and local nonprofit environmental organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world’s waves, oceans and beaches for all people, through conservation, activism, research and education. The Santa Barbara Chapter, founded in 1991, is made up of coastal enthusiasts, just like you, who care about our local coast and ocean. Get involved! Click here for more information.

— Matt Wallace is the events director for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Surfrider Foundation.

