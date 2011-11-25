SBCC Math Professor Peter Georgakis Earns National Award
He receives the Presidential Award from the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges
By SBCC | November 25, 2011 | 12:12 p.m.
SBCC mathematics professor Peter Georgakis has received the top award, the Presidential Award, given by the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges.
The award, given every other year, goes to an individual for outstanding contributions and dedicated service to two-year mathematics education.
Georgakis, an SBCC professor for the past 25 years, is a 1997 Hayward Award Recipient, the highest award given to a California community college instructor, and was the faculty lecturer at SBCC in 2005.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.