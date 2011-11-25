SBCC Math Professor Peter Georgakis Earns National Award

Georgakis, an SBCC professor for the past 25 years, is a 1997 Hayward Award Recipient, the highest award given to a California community college instructor, and was the faculty lecturer at SBCC in 2005.

The award, given every other year, goes to an individual for outstanding contributions and dedicated service to two-year mathematics education.

SBCC mathematics professor Peter Georgakis has received the top award, the Presidential Award, given by the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges .

