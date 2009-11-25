Housing Authority Honors Graduates of Family Self-Sufficiency Program

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program honored seven Santa Barbara residents who completed the program at a ceremony and dinner Nov. 6 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.
The Family Self-Sufficiency program is an initiative designed to help move families receiving housing assistance and related government subsidies to a more independent lifestyle, free of government assistance.
Ultimately, FSS aims to help participants achieve their personal goals and greater socio-economic advancement, including college degrees, professional careers and first-time home ownership.
To enable FSS participants to achieve self-sufficiency, the Housing Authority partners with a group of community agencies. The Program Coordinating Committee is made up of representatives of the Department of Rehabilitation, DRB Mortgage, Rabobank, N.A., Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Montecito Bank & Trust, SBCC Continuing Education, the Internal Revenue Service and Women’s Economic Ventures.
This network of service providers offers financial literacy workshops, academic counseling, vocational rehabilitation, free income-tax preparation services, family counseling and job placement.
