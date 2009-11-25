Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:33 am | Mostly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Housing Authority Honors Graduates of Family Self-Sufficiency Program

Seven Santa Barbara residents complete the program, designed to help them live free of government assistance

By Candice Tang | November 25, 2009 | 2:13 p.m.

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara’s Family Self-Sufficiency Program honored seven Santa Barbara residents who completed the program at a ceremony and dinner Nov. 6 at the Cabrillo Pavilion Arts Center.

The Family Self-Sufficiency program is an initiative designed to help move families receiving housing assistance and related government subsidies to a more independent lifestyle, free of government assistance.

Ultimately, FSS aims to help participants achieve their personal goals and greater socio-economic advancement, including college degrees, professional careers and first-time home ownership.

To enable FSS participants to achieve self-sufficiency, the Housing Authority partners with a group of community agencies. The Program Coordinating Committee is made up of representatives of the Department of Rehabilitation, DRB Mortgage, Rabobank, N.A., Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Montecito Bank & Trust, SBCC Continuing Education, the Internal Revenue Service and Women’s Economic Ventures.

This network of service providers offers financial literacy workshops, academic counseling, vocational rehabilitation, free income-tax preparation services, family counseling and job placement.

— Candice Tang is a publicist.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 