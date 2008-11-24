Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:43 am | Overcast 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bill Macfadyen: We’re Asking for Your Help

Your generous contribution to Noozhawk will help keep high-quality journalism flourishing in Santa Barbara and Goleta

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | November 24, 2008 | 6:16 p.m.

Many of our readers have asked me how they can help support Noozhawk. I always tell them to support our advertisers and to let our advertisers know they’re supporting them because of us. Still, a few of you have persistently made the case that those who were in a position to help grow Noozhawk might well be willing to do so.

Here’s your chance.

The Hawks Club is a way for those of you who care most about what we’re doing to help us continue to expand our pioneering experiment in community journalism. In just a year, we’ve made tremendous progress, providing first-rate professional reporting on issue after issue while involving more and more of the community in telling its stories. But our wings are itching to fly a little faster and a whole lot farther.

We realize this is a lot to ask and we appreciate your consideration. For those of you who are able and willing to contribute, please know that we will be eternally grateful. That’s not nearly enough, however, so we’ll also list your name on our Hawks Club page in appreciation for what you’ve done for us.

We’re also aware that not all of our devoted readers are able to contribute at these levels. We’re planning to offer Hawks Club annual memberships at a more modest contribution amount, so check back with us for those details.

It is a privilege for us to cover the community we love as much as you do, and we are humbled at the enthusiasm you’ve shown for our efforts to bring high-quality journalism to Santa Barbara and Goleta. We spend everything we have on getting news to you and, with your continued help, we can do even more.

 The Hawks Club accepts checks, credit-card contributions and even cash. Personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support and consideration.

RED-TAILED HAWK — $150

» Thank-you letter and token of appreciation

» Your name listed as a Red-Tailed Hawk contributor on the Hawks Club page of Noozhawk. (Please let us know if you prefer to remain anonymous.)

COOPER’S HAWK — $500

» Thank-you letter and token of appreciation

» Quarterly publisher’s update

» Your name listed as a Cooper’s Hawk contributor on the Hawks Club page of Noozhawk. (Please let us know if you prefer to remain anonymous.)

RED-SHOULDERED HAWK — $1,000

» Thank-you letter and token of appreciation

» Quarterly publisher’s update

» Invitation to private reception with Noozhawk publisher and staff

» Your name listed as a Red-Shouldered Hawk contributor on the Hawks Club page of Noozhawk. (Please let us know if you prefer to remain anonymous.)

Click here to donate online.

Make checks payable to Noozhawk Hawks Club and mail to:

Noozhawk
P.O. Box 101
Santa Barbara, Calif. 93102

If you’d like to do even more, have we got a deal for you! Noozhawk has in development a number of ideas for special-interest sections that will extend our coverage in exciting new ways. We’re looking for contributions of $20,000 or more to make these happen. If you’re interested in learning more, please call me at 805.879.1701.

Thank you again.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 