Supervisors Consider County-Operated Tea Fire Debris Removal Program

In addition to continuing the ongoing emergency proclamation the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday considered a proposal for a voluntary county-operated debris removal program for unincorporated-area homeowners who need help cleaning up the remains of their homes in the Tea Fire burn area.

As of Monday, about 40 out of 83 property owners in the affected unincorporated area already have acquired permits to demolish ruined structures on their properties and remove the debris.

Costs for the operation range from an estimated $50,000 to $150,000 per property, depending on the site.

If all remaining property owners who have not yet taken action to clear their properties take advantage of the program, it could cost the county more than $4 million, much of which could be reimbursed by each homeowner’s insurance program and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The supervisors will take the matter up again Dec. 9, pending more information from staff.