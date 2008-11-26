KCLU News Director Receives Four Association Awards

KCLU News Director Lance Orozco received four awards from the Radio-Television News Directors Association of Northern California.

Orozco won top honors among all radio stations in the region extending from Santa Barbara to the Oregon border for public affairs program for his story on same-sex marriage and for special reporting for his arts and entertainment coverage. He received the award for the best one-person news department for “KCLU News with Lance Orozco.”

Orozco; Jim Rondeau, director of operations and programming; and reporter John Palminteri also received the top award for breaking news among small stations for their coverage of the Zaca Fire.

The 27th annual awards were presented Nov. 15 at the Hotel Kabuki in San Francisco.

Earlier this year during presentation of the 50th annual Southern California Journalism Awards, the Los Angeles Press Club awarded Orozco a second-place award among all stations for his coverage of the Santa Rosa Valley fire.

KCLU is a community service of California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

The National Public Radio station broadcasts on 88.3 FM in Ventura County, 102.3 FM and 1340 AM in Santa Barbara County, and around the world at www.kclu.org. For more information about KCLU, call 805.493.3900.

Karin Grennan is media relations coordinator for California Lutheran University.