Movie Night to Benefit Couple Burned in Tea Fire

By Jennifer Rose | November 26, 2008 | 10:35 a.m.

The Downtown Organization is partnering with The Metropolitan Theatres Corporation and Paseo Nuevo to hold a movie benefit Dec. 15 to support the Lance and Carla Hoffman Trust.

The Hoffmans were badly injured in the recent Tea Fire. They two are facing an uphill medical and financial crisis, their burns are extensive and their family is estimating that it will be two to three months before they can leave the hospital. The pair are longtime employees of downtown businesses.

In addition to the benefit movie screening of Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan, which is expected to begin at 7 p.m. and was donated by the Metropolitan Theatres, there also will be a special ticket that includes a pre-movie reception in their courtyard. That event is expected to begin at 5:45 p.m.

The Downtown Organization is seeking food, wine, service, media and monetary donations, as well as volunteers for the benefit.

For more information or to make a donation, call Jennifer Rose at 805.962.2098, ext. 22.

Jennifer Rose is operations director for the Downtown Organization.

