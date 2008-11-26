Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:03 am | Mostly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 
 

Officials Downgrade Evacuation Order to Warning in Tea Fire Area

City and county boundaries included in the directive are listed inside; residents are urged to stay alert.

By Noozhawk Staff | Updated 10:40 p.m. | November 26, 2008

Santa Barbara County and city emergency officials have downgraded the evacuation order to an evacuation warning allowing residents in the Tea Fire burn area to return to homes. The warning will remain in effect until 3 a.m. Thursday to coincide with the end of the flash flood watch period issued by the National Weather Service.

Emergency officials were on alert because it’s the first rain event after the Tea Fire. Immediately after a fire, the soil geology can be unstable.

An evacuation warning means residents should be prepared to leave should conditions change.

The evacuation warning area includes:

In the county (unincorporated) area, the warning area is bounded by:

» East and West Mountain Drive from Cold Springs Road to El Cielito

» Gibraltar Road from El Cielito to East Camino Cielo, including the Mount Calvary Road burn area

» Chelham Way along Westmont Creek and Chelham Creek

In the city, the area includes:

» Sycamore Canyon North from APS/Montecito Street to Stanwood

» Stanwood Drive west to El Cielito

» Conejo Road from Stanwood to Las Alturas

» Conejo Lane, Camino Alto, Orizaba Lane, Orizaba Road, Sherman Road, Eland Place and Mountain Drive east of El Cielito

An evacuation warning in the Eastside south of the Five Points roundabout has been lifted. A warning is no longer in effect for:

» The area bordered by Salinas Street on the east to Highway 101.

» Highway 101 on the south to Quinientos Street.

On the west side:

» Quienientos Street north to Voluntario Street

» Voluntario Street west to Mason Street

» Mason Street north to Soledad Street

» Soledad Street west to Yanonali Street

» Yanonali Street north to Montecito Street

» Montecito Street north to Alameda Padre Serra/Salinas Street (Five Points)

In addition, the area south of the above, across Highway 101, is further described:

» Bordered by Highway 101 on the north.

» Por La Mar Drive on the west.

» Cabrillo Boulevard on the south and east to Los Patos Street.

Several roads previously closed as a result of the evacuation also have been reopened to residents. Those include:

» Highway 192 between Orizaba and Conejo Road

» Sycamore Canyon Road between Stanwood Drive and Five Points

Roads that will remain closed include:

» Mountain Drive between El Cielito and Cold Springs Road will reopen at 2 p.m.

» Gibraltar Road remains closed at El Cielto

» The Sycamore Canyon Gates will remain closed because of the dangerous landslide potential in the area.

The call center activated by the county will close at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

