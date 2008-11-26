Rep. Capps: Counting Our Blessings and Giving Thanks

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! As we prepare to celebrate the holiday with family and friends, I think it’s important to take a few moments to reflect on how fortunate we are.

Some years I find that it is more difficult to “count our blessings” than others. This seems to be one of those years as we’ve continued to fight two wars, our economy has slid into recession and we’ve had to face several serious natural disasters, including two devastating fires locally. With all of the challenges facing our country and our community these days, it’s often easy to forget how blessed we are to live in this country.

Despite the many challenges we’re facing locally and nationally, I am still hopeful because I know that the change we need is finally coming to our country. I have faith that with the new year, a new Obama administration and a new Congress, we will have a chance to deliver the change so many Americans are yearning for. Knowing the strength of our communities and the resolve of the American people, I am confident we can turn these challenges into opportunities.

I hope the same faith and hope inspires you this holiday season. If you’re looking for a way to share this good will, you might consider sending a holiday greeting card to one of our brave service members. The Red Cross has a wonderful program, Holiday Mail for Heroes, where you can send a card to service members, their families and veterans in communities around the world. Click here for more information.



Happy Thanksgiving!

Rep. Lois Capps

D-Santa Barbara