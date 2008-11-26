Rep. Capps: Counting Our Blessings and Giving Thanks

Happy Thanksgiving everyone! As we prepare to celebrate the holiday with family and friends, I think it’s important to take a few moments to reflect on how fortunate we are.
Despite the many challenges we’re facing locally and nationally, I am still hopeful because I know that the change we need is finally coming to our country. I have faith that with the new year, a new Obama administration and a new Congress, we will have a chance to deliver the change so many Americans are yearning for. Knowing the strength of our communities and the resolve of the American people, I am confident we can turn these challenges into opportunities.
I hope the same faith and hope inspires you this holiday season. If you’re looking for a way to share this good will, you might consider sending a holiday greeting card to one of our brave service members. The Red Cross has a wonderful program, Holiday Mail for Heroes, where you can send a card to service members, their families and veterans in communities around the world. Click here for more information.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Rep. Lois Capps
D-Santa Barbara