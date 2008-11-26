Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 2:00 am | Mostly Cloudy 52º

 
 
 

Spend Winter Break Exploring the World at Santa Maria Day Camp

By Mark van de Kamp | November 26, 2008 | 4:24 p.m.

Celebrate winter and learn about the different holiday customs from around the world with the Winter Break Day Camp Program offered by the Santa Maria Recreation & Parks Department.

Each week will feature activities centered on various winter themes and different cultural holiday celebrations.

Whether participating in a variety of cooperative group games, cooking holiday treats or making a festive craft project, the staff is dedicated to filling each child’s day with adventure and learning in a safe, supportive environment, giving children a winter break to remember.

The program will be held at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria, from7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The weekly sessions run from Dec. 22 through Jan. 16. The cost is $95 per week for full time (six hours or more per day) and $65 per week part time (less than six hours per day). Children must have completed kindergarten. There is no camp from Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 1-2 because of the holidays, and fees will be prorated for each week.

Registrations will be accepted only at the Recreation & Parks Department, 615 S. McClelland St. Space is limited, so register early.

For registration information, call the department at 805.925.0951, ext. 260.

Mark van de Kamp represents the Santa Maria city manager’s office.

