Stage is Set for a New Holiday Tradition, ‘A Christmas Carol: Scrooge & Marley’

This December, Santa Barbara will be treated to an all-new stage production at The Granada Theatre that is destined to become a holiday tradition for years to come. A Christmas Carol: Scrooge & Marley, adapted by internationally acclaimed playwright Israel Horovitz, is The Granada’s first self-produced theatrical presentation since reopening this spring. A Christmas Carol: Scrooge & Marley will run from Dec. 20-28, featuring evening and matinee performances.

The Granada is offering complimentary tickets to the production, and pairing them with discounts at many participating restaurants, to residents who lost their homes in the Tea Fire. For more information, call Anna Le Pley at 805.899.3000.

Peter Frisch, The Granada’s executive director, will direct the production for the third time in his career, and first at The Granada.

Although Frisch plans to enhance the story’s traditional theme by taking a nontraditional approach, the plot remains true to form: Cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge is forced to confront his bitter, self-involved existence by the ghosts of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, and Christmases Past, Present and Future.

Scrooge awakens Christmas morning with the hard-earned revelation that he must embrace compassion and a spirit for giving in order to find redemption and real joy. But, as you can see by the title, it’s not all about Scrooge. Marley, who serves as narrator, is fundamentally important in this adaptation of the play. He was Scrooge’s only friend and, ironically, serves as Scrooge’s agent of redemption, as Marley in life was as cold and single-minded as Scrooge.

“This is not only a timeless story, but a very timely one as well, given the greed on Wall Street and the materialism of Main Street,” Frisch said. “A life devoted to the pursuit of wealth is not a human life. Without compassion and understanding, and reaching out to those less fortunate, it’s a hard, cold, two-dimensional life. And in Scrooge’s subconscious, he knows that. That’s the part of himself that takes over that Christmas Eve, and that scares him into revelation.”

The Granada is proud to announce a first-class cast for this debut presentation, showcasing an incredible mix of top-caliber national actors with extensive Broadway and television credits, as well as a great cadre of local talent. The production is an opportunity for the local performers to work alongside so many top professional actors. In addition, Frisch has selected a team of acclaimed theatrical, TV and film designers to help set the stage for the production.

Lead Roles

» Scrooge: James Sutorius.

» Marley: James Brodhead.

» Cratchit: Carl Palmer.

» Fred: Luke Darnell.

» Fred’s Wife: Holly Ferguson.

» Ghost of Christmas Present: Susan Kelejian.

» Tiny Tim: Christopher Roteman.

» Other credits: Scenic design by John Iacovelli, lighting design by Mark Somerfield, costume design by Ann Bruice, original composition and soundscape by Randy Tico, and projection design by Marc Rosenthal.

Jennifer Guess is a publicist.