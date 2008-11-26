Ten SBCC Students Awarded Theater Arts Scholarships

Philanthropists Anne Smith Towbes and Irma Jurkowitz, front middle, join the 10 Santa Barbara City College students who have been named recipients of the Sara Evelyn Smith Scholarships in Theater Arts. They are, front row, Emily Parsons, Claire Gordon-Harper, Marisa Bettencourt, Christina Flis and Lyndee Johnson, back row, Joshua Jenkins, Travis Morse, Trevor Dow, Alex Coleman and Benjamin Couch. (Santa Barbara City College courtesy photo)
Ten Santa Barbara City College students have been named recipients of the Sara Evelyn Smith Scholarships in Theater Arts.
Established by the late Sara Smith, a local resident and philanthropist, the $1,000 scholarships are awarded annually to SBCC theater arts students who attended local high schools, maintain high academic achievement, and demonstrate performance talent and experience.
The winners recently performed brief monologues from artistic works of their choice at the SBCC Jurkowitz Theatre.
Joan Galvan is a public information officer for Santa Barbara City College.
