Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 6:16 am | Light Rain 49º

 
 
 
 

Adderley School Gives Students Early Start in Arts

Performing arts opportunities include acting and singing, and some significant stage presence

By Heather Harkness, Noozhawk Intern | November 27, 2009 | 1:30 a.m.

The Adderley School of the Performing Arts has several levels of acting opportunities for youth.

The school, founded in Pacific Palisades and with a studio in Santa Barbara, offers fall and spring productions for younger students up to the age of 12. Then there is the Adderley Repertory, and students have their production in February and March. Just above that on the ladder is Santa Barbara Youth Ensemble Theater, with both junior and senior groups.

SBYET starts in September, along with the other, shorter productions. They are mostly invitation only. If you want your child to join, there is an audition process to get into the group. Upon acceptance, each student learns sides, or scenes from the play, that highlight the character they are interested in playing for auditions for a role. Each student needs two ideas for a role, and must learn the lines in the scenes. Students are then paired up on audition day to read together so that school founder Janet Adderley and other staff members can place them and make two wonderful casts.

If learning sides doesn’t seem like enough, there is one more piece involved in auditions: singing. Everyone can get a feel of what a student’s voice is like and how it would pair opposite someone else’s.

After casting the roles, students learn their lines and where to stand and walk on the stage, and go through long rehearsals. Each show opens for two days (four shows, each cast has two) in early May.

Adderley, a mother of two, started the school 13 years ago in Pacific Palisades. She now has a studio there and in Santa Barbara. Adderley students have gone on to perform on Broadway and on film with celebrities such as David Foster, Dustin Hoffman, Josh Groban and Beyoncé Knowles. Several Santa Barbara students are touring this holiday season with Grammy-nominated Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Noozhawk intern Heather Harkness is an eighth-grader at Santa Barbara Middle School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 