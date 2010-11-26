Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:32 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Enchanting Ocean Light Show

Nighttime on the water comes with a view of colorful phosphorescent trails

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | November 26, 2010 | 3:45 p.m.

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon

I can sit for hours on a dark boat at anchor in the night, watching critters leave phosphorescent trails as they go about their business of eating, being eaten and socializing. It’s a light show that captures the imagination.

I’m amazed by roving hand-sized spots of activity where little critters less than an inch long flicker about in choreographed fashion with a cast of hundreds. Then the light shuts off and another performing group starts up a few feet away. It’s easy to become entranced, but then suddenly a much larger trail of light flits by as a fish chases dinner. Then a massive flash jets by as a sea lion races after the fish.

What the heck is phosphorescence? My basic understanding is that it is caused by stimulation (movement) of dinoflagellates in planktonic form, emitting a brief light that seems to glow for a moment.

This backlit trail might help a critter escape becoming a meal because the predator thinks the critter is in the light behind its actual position. Score one for the little guy who gets away! Now, you scientists among the readers may be able to do a much better job of explanation, and I welcome comments.

Red tide causes this phenomenon on a large scale. You can create an impressive phosphorescent light show, when red tide is in think by pouring fresh water (especially under pressure, as from a hose) into the red tide on a dark night.

I’ve done this when red tide invades the harbor, and it is a wild sight.

Ocean phosphorescence is just one of many fascinating things to enjoy and celebrate as seaside dwellers.

I love this place!

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

