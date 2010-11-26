Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:31 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 

Sandstone Delivery to Courthouse to Affect Early Monday Commute

50-ton block will be transformed into the new Spirit of the Ocean Fountain

By Courthouse Legacy Foundation | November 26, 2010 | 4:01 p.m.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29, the 1100 block of Anacapa Street between Anapamu and Figueroa streets will be affected with large truck and crane activities related to the delivery of materials, including a 50-ton sandstone block, that will be transformed into the new Spirit of the Ocean Fountain at the Santa Barbara Courthouse.

Anacapa Street will be reduced to a single southbound traffic lane as Specialty Crane, MarBorg Industries and Granite Construction Company all converge on the courthouse to deliver materials to be used in the re-creation of the historic fountain.

Traffic will be impacted with detours and limited turning; bus stops, book drops and street parking all will be closed from 4:30 a.m. to about 9 a.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, or to park in City Lots No. 6 or No. 7 to watch as history is made.

Morning commuters heavily travel this area of the city. The streets immediately surrounding the Santa Barbara Courthouse will be impacted.

» On southbound Anacapa Street, east traffic and parking lanes will be closed from the entry of The Granada parking garage to Figueroa Street.

» Right-turn pocket of eastbound Anapamu Street will be closed and detoured through Santa Barbara Street to Victoria Street and Anacapa Street.

» Left-turn pocket of westbound Anapamu Street will be closed and detoured through State Street to Figueroa Street and back to Anacapa Street.

» Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the west side of Anacapa Street.

» The Anacapa-Anapamu intersection control will intermittently stop traffic as may be required as the crane lifts five large sandstone blocks onto the front lawn of the courthouse.

The project is one of the key initiatives of the Courthouse Legacy Foundation, which has raised more than $300,000 in public and private donations to quarry the sandstone, hire artists to resculpt the fountain and move it into its final location.

