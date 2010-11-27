JM Holliday Associates to Design New Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Center
4,300-square-foot facility to be located at 1111 Garden St. in Santa Barbara
By JM Holliday Associates Architects | November 27, 2010 | 1:20 p.m.
JM Holliday Associates Architects has been selected by the Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse to design a new 4,300-square-foot Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Center in Santa Barbara.
The new facility will be located at 1111 Garden St. and will occupy the existing two-story building on the site. The new treatment center will accommodate meeting and counseling services for youth and families in the Santa Barbara community.
Michael Holliday AIA is the principal architect-in-charge of the project and Michelle Swanitz is the project manager. Armstrong Associates has been selected as the general contractor.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.