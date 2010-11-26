Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 4:30 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus to Hold Winter Auditions

Free tryouts for youths ages 9 to 14 will be held Dec. 11

By Paul Freeman | November 26, 2010 | 4:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus, a local nonprofit organization that provides children with the opportunity for musical training and performing in a fun and challenging environment, is pleased to announce its winter audition schedule.

Auditions will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St.

Children and parents may stop by anytime during these hours; there is no charge to audition. While it’s not necessary to have a prepared piece for the audition, an accompanist will be available for anyone who wishes to bring their own material.

Paul Freeman, the organization’s artistic director, who has an extensive background in music instruction and musical theater for both children and adults, discovered that funding for school-based music programs, especially in elementary and secondary schools, has rapidly declined in recent years. With this in mind, Freeman recently took over leadership of the 18-year-old organization and seeks to fill a vital gap by bringing the benefits of music and vocal performance to children ages 9 to 14 (fourth to eighth grade).

“Our innovative program helps children gain confidence in their abilities as individuals and creates a nurturing environment where they experience and gain appreciation for working harmoniously as a group,” Freeman said. “Best of all, children from all walks of life work together for a common purpose: to sing!”

The cost for each 10-week session (which begins Monday, Jan. 3) is $299 and includes all music and instruction materials. Scholarships are available.

For more information or to register, click here or call Freeman at 805.845.6376.

— Paul Freeman is artistic director of the Santa Barbara Children’s Chorus.

