Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce Presents Goleta’s Finest on Wednesday

Man, Woman of the Year among those being feted at Bacara Resort & Spa during 62nd annual ceremony

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday will host the 62nd annual Goleta’s Finest community awards ceremony at Bacara Resort & Spa.

During the ceremony, a number of individuals and organizations are honored for the impact they have made on the Goleta community.

“We call it Goleta’s Academy Awards,” quipped Cortney Hebert, the Goleta Valley chamber’s communications manager.

This year’s honorees are:

» Patricia Fabing, Woman of the Year

» Dick Temple, Man of the Year

» Michelle Magnusson, Education Professional of the Year

» Clark Sayre, Educator of the Year

» Susie Murillo, Student of the Year

» Santa Barbara County Search & Rescue Team, Volunteer of the Year

» PathPoint, Nonprofit Organization of the Year

» Primit Parikh and Umesh Mishra, Transphorm, Entrepreneur of the Year

» Palius + O’Kelley, Small Business of the Year

» Santa Barbara Axxess, Community Business of the Year

In the past, Goleta’s Finest was a formal sit-down dinner. For the second year, however, the 2011 event will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. before the ceremony. Guests are given the opportunity to enjoy appetizers and drinks while mingling with others guests. The reception is a good opportunity for networking, Herbert explained.

Following the reception, the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Each Goleta’s Finest candidate will be introduced by a business and will give an acceptance speech.

After the ceremony guests can enjoy dessert and music from the Montecito Jazz Project.

Tickets are $85 per person or $600 for a group. Click here to purchase tickets online.

Click here for more information on the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce. Connect with the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce on Facebook. Follow the Goleta Valley chamber on Twitter: @goletachamber.

— Noozhawk intern Alexa Shapiro can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.