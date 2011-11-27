Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 10:03 pm | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local Libraries Hosting Stories and More for Kids in December

Free special events, activities help welcome the holidays at all Santa Barbara branches

By Christine Gallery for the Santa Barbara Public Library System | November 27, 2011 | 12:29 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Public Library System has special children’s events planned for each branch during the month of December. All libraries will be open their regular hours in December, but will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2 to observe holidays.

Holiday Music Fun

Craig Newton shares his spirited versions of holiday songs from a variety of cultures. He’ll bring an array of instruments including a mandola, violin, mandolin, guitar, tin whistle, saxophone, djembe, banjo, ukulele and more, and encourage listeners to sing along.

» 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta

» 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Carpinteria Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave., Carpinteria

» 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang

» 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Eastside Library, 1102 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara


   
Winter Wonderland Arts & Crafts

The Junior League of Santa Barbara hosts a morning of wintery-themed arts and crafts, along with a special holiday story time.

» 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 10, at Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara

Holiday Train Festival

A sampling of Dave Halbeisen’s extensive model train collection will be on display. For the past 20 years Halbeisen has shared his trains, little people, little houses and animals sprinkled around the tracks in the snow. Other surprises might include a fire station, snow village and a water tower.

» 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Dec. 9-10, at Goleta Library

» 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Goleta Library

Winter Solstice Tales with Ann Wisehart

Ann Wisehart, a talented, traditional storyteller, will tell magical stories about the sun and the seasons.

» 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Montecito Library, 1469 East Valley Road in Montecito

All library programs are free and open to the public. Click here for more information about library hours, locations and contacts.

All Santa Barbara Public Library System libraries will be closed Dec. 24-26, and Dec. 31-Jan. 2. Books and other materials may be renewed online 24/7, and may be returned in the book drops located outside each branch at any time.

— Christine Gallery represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.

 
