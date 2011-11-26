Santa Barbara Pilot Ben Short Leaps at Chance to Ferry Search Dogs on the Fly

When Ben Short recently flew back to Santa Barbara from San Antonio, there was some precious cargo in the plane he was piloting. In the back of his Mooney M20, safely strapped in for the flight, was a Labrador retriever named Daisy.

Daisy did what most dogs do when they ride in Short’s plane: curl up and go to sleep. When the pair landed, the black lab was transported to a training camp in Gilroy, where she’ll be for six months, learning search skills and undergoing advanced obedience training. If all goes well, Daisy will be a useful search dog, ready to hunt for survivors of natural disasters and other emergencies.

The Ojai-based National Disaster Search Dog Foundation is behind Daisy’s training — and Short’s transportation run. The nonprofit organization’s mission is to strengthen disaster response by recruiting rescued dogs and partnering them with first responders to find people buried alive in wreckage.

The dogs come from all over the country, so transportation and logistics have always been a challenge.

Short first discovered the search dogs earlier this year when the group made a presentation at his wife’s high school reunion. One of her classmates was from Ojai and neighbors with the training facility and had invited a foundation representative to speak.

“I thought ‘I’ve got a plane I could use for this’,” said Short, who has now made three flights to retrieve dogs.

A 30-year Navy veteran, Short has a storied history in aviation. A pilot since 1956, he joined the Navy and flew as an attack pilot during the Vietnam War, working to cut off supply flows to South Vietnam from North Vietnam. Later, he transferred to Washington where he worked as a program manager for the Navy’s jet training program, supervising flight simulators and curriculum that would be used to train naval aviators.

Short and his wife, Jef, retired to Santa Barbara, where they built a house on the Mesa. In addition to his work with the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, he belongs to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Aero Squadron, an all-volunteer group of pilots that assists with search and rescue, disaster response and other law enforcement tasks. He also flies with the nonprofit Angel Flight, which coordinates flights for people with medical needs.

All of the volunteer efforts count on pilots to pay for their own fuel and expenses, and plane fuel can range from $6 to $7 a gallon, depending on the day.

Despite the sacrifice of money and time, Short says the best part is “recognizing the fact that I’m part of this really important mission.”

He isn’t exaggerating. The dogs used by the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation have helped rescue people from emergency situations around the planet, including the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake and the Japan earthquake and tsunami.

The group has 43 teams in California, more than any other state. But coordinators say they’d like to have more because of California’s own potential for earthquake and other natural disasters.

Wilma Melville, founder of the NDSDF, said transportation has always been a challenge.

The organization has tried to get dogs in California or as close to the state as possible, but Melville said hunting dogs are often more suited for searching — which usually means they’re located in rural areas. Now that more pilots are available, the NDSDF has more options.

“Ben has been a godsend,” Melville said. “He makes us realize that this is possible.”

Although Melville also flies, she said Short is more experienced with “instrument flying,” which is helpful in inclement weather or when taking off in cloud cover.

“Ben will go in weather that I will turn down,” she said.

The National Disaster Search Dog Foundation doesn’t have dogs and handlers in every state, but tries to place the ones it has strategically. States prone to tornadoes and hurricanes, like Oklahoma and Florida, respectively, have search dog teams.

The group still has transportation needs, and Melville welcomes more pilots like Short who are willing to donate time and air travel. People who are willing to drive a dog from place to place are also welcome, she said. Melville also invites shelter operators to keep their eyes open for dogs they think might make good candidates for the organization.

» Click here for more information about the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, or call 888.459.4376. Click here to make an online donation.

» Connect with the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation on Facebook.

» Follow the NDSDF on Twitter: @searchrescuedog.

— Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.