Adams Elementary Invites Community to ‘Science Night: A Celebration of Discovery’

Adams Elementary School welcomes the community to attend its annual Science Night: A Celebration of Discovery from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6 at the school, 2701 Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara.

This event is free and open to the public and features exhibitors, including:

» FLIR

» SBCC Earth Science Department

» SBCC Biology Club

» Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit

» Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

» Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

» Sensational Pets

» UCSB Physics Circus

» UCSB Questboards

» UCSB It’s a Small World

» UCSB Marine Science REEF touch tanks

» UCSB Kelp Beads making

» Weddle Race Car

In addition to the above named exhibitors, there will be a bicycle-powered blender provided by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to make smoothies, and two bands from the Rockshop Academy, Technical Difficulties and 50 Below (featuring Adams alumni).

For more information, contact Joni Kelly at 805.886.1869 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Joni Kelly is the communications manager for the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.