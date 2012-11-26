Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:20 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
Your Health
Soak Up Benefits of Hydrotherapy with Boca Walk-In Tubs

By Boca Walk-In Tubs | November 26, 2012 | 5:24 p.m.

Boca Walk-in Tubs not only offers safety bathing for seniors, but they also include the luxury of hydrotherapy.

What Is Hydrotherapy?

Hydrotherapy, formerly called hydropathy, involves the use of water for pain-relief and treating illness. The term hydrotherapy itself is synonymous with the term water cure as it was originally marketed by practitioners and promoters in the 1800s. A hydrotherapist, therefore, is someone who practices hydrotherapy.

What Are the Benefits of Hydrotherapy?

Hydrotherapy can soothe sore or inflamed muscles and joints, rehabilitate injured limbs, lower fevers, soothe headaches, promote relaxation, treat burns and frostbite, ease labor pains, and clear up skin problems.

The temperature of water used affects the therapeutic properties of the treatment. Hot water is chosen for its relaxing properties. It is also thought to stimulate the immune system. Tepid water can also be used for stress reduction, and may be particularly relaxing in hot weather. Cold water is selected to reduce inflammation. Alternating hot and cold water can stimulate the circulatory system and improve the immune system.

Adding herbs and essential oils to water can enhance its therapeutic value. Steam is frequently used as a carrier for essential oils that are inhaled to treat respiratory problems.

Since the late 1990s, hydrotherapy has been used in critical care units to treat a variety of serious conditions, including such disorders of the nervous system as Guillain-Barré syndrome.

From the 1840s, hydropathics were established across Britain. Initially, many of these were small institutions, catering to at most dozens of patients. By the later 19th century, the typical hydropathic establishment had evolved into a more substantial undertaking, with thousands of patients treated annually for weeks at a time in a large purpose-built building with lavish facilities — baths, recreation rooms and the like — under the supervision of fully trained and qualified medical practitioners and staff.

Contact Boca for both safe and luxurious bathing at 805.686.1020.

