Deckers, Red Cross Urge Families to Send Words of Gratitude to Troops

This week, Deckers Outdoor Corp. will join with the Red Cross Central Coast Region and encourage the community to give thanks by sending a card of support to members of the U.S. armed forces, veterans and their families.

Whether handmade or purchased, simple words of gratitude carry a great deal of meaning for the men and women who serve our country, especially when deployments or hospital stays keep them far from home during the holiday season.

“Taking just a few minutes to sit down with pen in hand and express our appreciation for the service of these brave men and women is a meaningful way to celebrate the holiday season,” said Julie McGovern, Red Cross executive director. “Since 2006, we’ve distributed more than 4.7 million cards to members of the armed forces, and we know Deckers Outdoor will help us continue this tradition.”

Deckers employees will be gathering on Wednesday to participate in the Holiday Mail for Heroes program.

“This is a wonderful way for our Deckers employees to give back and to share the holiday spirit with members of the armed forces and their families, who are frequently separated during the holiday season,” said Ariana Arcenas-Utley, a Deckers representative and member of its corporate responsibility team. “We are excited to join with the Red Cross in this program to honor those who serve.”

The general public can also participate in Holiday Mail for Heroes by making cards and sending them to: Holiday Mail for Heroes, P.O. Box 5456, Capitol Heights, MD 20791-5456.

Cards must be postmarked by Dec. 7; the Red Cross cannot guarantee delivery of any cards after this date. Click here for a full list of program guidelines.

Pitney Bowes scans the cards to ensure safety and security, and Red Cross volunteers then sort and deliver them to service members, veterans and their families across the country and around the world.

The Red Cross relies on the support of the American people to carry out its mission of service to the 2 million members of the U.S. armed forces, 24 million veterans and their families. During this holiday season, people also can support all Red Cross services by making a financial donation at redcross.org or 800.REDCROSS. Individuals can also give the gift of life by making an appointment to give blood at redcrossblood.org or by calling 800.REDCROSS.

The public can connect with fellow card senders through Facebook by clicking here and Twitter by clicking here and using the hash tag #holidaymail.

— Jill Rode represents the American Red Cross Central Coast Region.