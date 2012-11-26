Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:10 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Deckers, Red Cross Urge Families to Send Words of Gratitude to Troops

By Jill Rode for the American Red Cross Central Coast Region | November 26, 2012 | 8:06 p.m.

This week, Deckers Outdoor Corp. will join with the Red Cross Central Coast Region and encourage the community to give thanks by sending a card of support to members of the U.S. armed forces, veterans and their families.

Whether handmade or purchased, simple words of gratitude carry a great deal of meaning for the men and women who serve our country, especially when deployments or hospital stays keep them far from home during the holiday season.

“Taking just a few minutes to sit down with pen in hand and express our appreciation for the service of these brave men and women is a meaningful way to celebrate the holiday season,” said Julie McGovern, Red Cross executive director. “Since 2006, we’ve distributed more than 4.7 million cards to members of the armed forces, and we know Deckers Outdoor will help us continue this tradition.”

Deckers employees will be gathering on Wednesday to participate in the Holiday Mail for Heroes program.

“This is a wonderful way for our Deckers employees to give back and to share the holiday spirit with members of the armed forces and their families, who are frequently separated during the holiday season,” said Ariana Arcenas-Utley, a Deckers representative and member of its corporate responsibility team. “We are excited to join with the Red Cross in this program to honor those who serve.”

The general public can also participate in Holiday Mail for Heroes by making cards and sending them to: Holiday Mail for Heroes, P.O. Box 5456, Capitol Heights, MD 20791-5456.

Cards must be postmarked by Dec. 7; the Red Cross cannot guarantee delivery of any cards after this date. Click here for a full list of program guidelines.

Pitney Bowes scans the cards to ensure safety and security, and Red Cross volunteers then sort and deliver them to service members, veterans and their families across the country and around the world.

The Red Cross relies on the support of the American people to carry out its mission of service to the 2 million members of the U.S. armed forces, 24 million veterans and their families. During this holiday season, people also can support all Red Cross services by making a financial donation at redcross.org or 800.REDCROSS. Individuals can also give the gift of life by making an appointment to give blood at redcrossblood.org or by calling 800.REDCROSS.

The public can connect with fellow card senders through Facebook by clicking here and Twitter by clicking here and using the hash tag #holidaymail.

— Jill Rode represents the American Red Cross Central Coast Region.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 