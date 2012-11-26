Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:26 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

DP Band Boosters Hosting Fundraiser on Thursday at SOhO

By Bill Gadsby for the Dos Pueblos High School Band Boosters | November 26, 2012 | 1:25 p.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School instrumental music programs include the DP Marching Chargers, Color Guard, Drumline, Jazz Bands and Orchestra. More than 150 kids are enrolled in these programs this year.

The music programs have been impacted by the recent cutbacks. The only significant funding from the school district is for the one program director.

The DP Band Boosters raises all the other money so the students can participate in activities such as competitions and put on shows. These extra activities are what really enrich the programs and keep the students engaged in their musical aspirations.

The DP Band Boosters have organized a fundraiser to be held at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. this Thursday. Two great local bands will be performing, Zach Gill and Eric and Oriana.

There will be a silent auction that includes signed guitars from Katy Perry, Jack Johnson, and Colbie Caillat.

Tickets are only $25, and all the proceeds go to the DP instrumental music programs. Click here to order tickets online. Everyone is encouraged to come out and support the arts and kids.

— Bill Gadsby is president of the Dos Pueblos High School Band Boosters.

