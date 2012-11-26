Jeff Kruthers Elected to Board of Trustees for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Jeff Kruthers has been elected to the volunteer Board of Trustees for the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Established in 1988, the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Kruthers previously served on the Capital Campaign Committee for the rebuilding of GVCH. He is a broker for Hollister Ranch Realty, which he co-founded and owns with his wife, Wendie.

He has been a member of the Hollister Ranch Volunteer Fire Department and has held the office of president of the Hollister Ranch Cooperative as well as the Hollister Ranch Owners’ Association Board of Directors.

He is also a graduate, class of 1967, of UC Santa Barbara.

Current officers and trustees include Jeffrey Bermant, chair; Lawrence Harter, M.D., vice chair; Andy Clark, treasurer; Joan Bennett, secretary; Earl Armstrong; Jean Blois; Robin Cederlof; Robert Fatch; Dennis Franks; Valerie Fuette; Joanne Funari; Bruce Mc Fadden, M.D.; and Lynda Nahra.

— Maria Zate represents Cottage Health System.