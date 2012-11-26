Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:24 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Parade of Lights to Sail Dec. 9 Under ‘Starry, Starry Night’

By Mick Kronman for the City of Santa Barbara | November 26, 2012 | 3:56 p.m.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, boats will decorate to the theme of “Starry, Starry Night” during the 27th annual Parade of Lights at the Santa Barbara Harbor.

Activities will begin at 3 p.m. with Santa’s Village on the City Pier (in the harbor), where Santa Claus and his elves will treat kids to goody bags and a 10-ton snowfield.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a five-minute fireworks show, then a rollicking awards party at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, where more than $3,000 in prizes will be distributed to participating boats.

Boaters wishing to participate can sign up for this great community event at the Harbormaster’s Office.

Best views of the parade are from Stearns Wharf and the breakwater.

— Mick Kronman is the harbor operations manager for the City of Santa Barbara.

 
