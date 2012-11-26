Providence Hall to Present ‘Service of Lessons and Carols’

In what has quickly become an annual tradition, Providence Hall singers and instrumentalists, together with the Laudate Youth Chorus (sponsored by Providence Hall) and the El Montecito School Chorus, will present a traditional Service of Lessons and Carols, with many opportunities for the audience to join in singing familiar Christmas carols.

Services will be held at 7 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 30, and 2 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara.

Under the direction of Rebecca Leftwich Hodson, director of performing arts, this reflective worship service is held in the beautiful, acoustically-vibrant sanctuary of First United Methodist Church.

The Service of Lessons and Carols is open to all who are interested. Tickets are not required, but the school would appreciate an indication of intention to attend.

Please RSVP for either the Friday evening or the Saturday afternoon service by clicking here.

Doors open 20 minutes before the start of the service.

An offering will be taken to defray expenses.

— Elaine Rottman is the director of advancement at Providence Hall.