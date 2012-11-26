Public Health Department Offering Free Flu-Shot Clinics

The Santa Barbara Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Medical Reserve Corps are providing free flu shots for all community members over the age of 2 at clinics in Goleta and Lompoc.

The flu clinics provide a unique opportunity for residents to get a free flu shot to protect their health, and also help their community prepare for an emergency.

Flumist vaccines will be available for those age 2 to 49, and the injectable vaccine for those age 3 or older.

An annual flu vaccination is the best way to prevent the flu and the flu-related complications that could lead to hospitalization and even death. Health experts across the country recommend that everyone age 6 months or older get a flu vaccine.

Each year, the Public Health Department exercises its community mass vaccination plan. The flu clinics in Goleta and Lompoc serve to familiarize residents with the mass vaccination clinic operation and to improve the county’s mass vaccination plan.

The event is funded through the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Public Health Emergency Preparedness Program.

» The Goleta clinic will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

» The Lompoc clinic will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Lompoc Fire Station, 115 South G St.

For more information regarding this event or other places to get flu shots in our area, click here or call the Santa Barbara County Immunization Program at 805.346.8420.

— Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.