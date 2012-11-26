Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Quire of Voyces to Perform ‘Mysteries of Christmas’ Concert

By David Hodges for the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces | November 26, 2012 | 8:14 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces is an a cappella ensemble under the direction of Nathan Kreitzer that has brought vivid musical life to the sacred music of the Renaissance and contemporary composers for nearly 20 years.

This Dec. 14-16, the Quire of Voyces will be singing a “Mysteries of Christmas” concert in the lushly resonant acoustic of St. Anthony’s Sanctuary, 2300 Garden St. in Santa Barbara.

The program includes “The Western Wind Mass,” a gorgeous, and seldom performed, work of early English composer John Taverner (c.1450-1545). Taverner wrote the “Western Wynde” at the beginning of Henry VIII’s reign, and the Quire recreates both the sound and feeling of its original Tudor performance.

For the contemporary side, the Quire of Voyces is fortunate to have a composer-in-residence and singer, Michael Eglin, who has penned lovely settings of the traditional Appalachian tunes “In Judah’s Land” and “The Cherry Tree of Cumberland.” Both works are sensitive renditions faithful to the folk tradition and enhanced by Eglin’s beautiful tonal color.

The Quire of Voyces “Mysteries of Christmas” concert is one of Santa Barbara’s holiday traditions that lifts the spirits and soothes the soul.

Tickets are available through the SBCC’s Garvin Box Office at 721 Cliff Drive. Click here or call 805.965.5935.

— David Hodges represents the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces.

