Public Invited to Monday’s Ribbon-Cutting for Mesa Lane Beach Access Steps

Please join Mayor Helene Schneider and the Santa Barbara City Council and other elected and appointed officials at 1 p.m. Monday for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Mesa Lane Steps Beach Access Project.

The steps were closed on Oct. 8 to replace the lowest landing and stair segment and other critical repairs.

Designed to meet Coastal Commission requirements that the structure last a minimum of 50 years, accommodate a 50-year sea level rise projection and withstand a 50-year storm event, the stairs and landing were reconstructed with steel posts and stairs and new concrete steps to the beach.

A number of other site improvements were completed including the replacement of worn steps, repairs to the existing wood posts, painting, repairs to the asphalt walkway, installation of new trash cans and new signs. As a result of a coordinated team of contractors and public agency staff, the project was completed ahead of the anticipated schedule, and the steps were reopened to the public on Nov. 9.

Cushman Contracting installed the new landing and stairs, city staff and contractors completed the additional improvements, and the County of Santa Barbara provided access to the beach via Arroyo Burro Beach County Park. Funded by the City of Santa Barbara and the State Coastal Conservancy, the new steps provide safe public access to the beach.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the top of the steps at the end of Mesa Lane. Mesa Lane can be accessed via Cliff Drive from either Las Positas or Carrillo/Meigs.

— Jill Zachary is assistant director of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department.