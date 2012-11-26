Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:04 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Celebrates Completion of Mesa Lane Beach Steps

Project to replace the lowest stair segment and make other improvements rehabilitates vital beach access for the city

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 26, 2012 | 11:07 p.m.

Santa Barbara celebrated the reopening of the Mesa Lane beach-access steps on Monday, after workers finished replacing the lowest stair segment and making improvements to the 242-step climb and walkway earlier this month.

Erosion threatened to close the steps, which are the only beach access for a mile in either direction, so the city contributed money to the project, Mayor Helene Schneider said.

The State Coastal Conservancy voted to contribute $200,000 to the public stairway project, which Schneider said made the project a reality.

“It’s a great place just to take a breather — and you breathe harder on the way up than the way down!” Schneider said.

The access connects the Mesa neighborhood with beaches that stretch from Goleta to Carpinteria. It’s part of the network of parks and open space in the area that include Douglas Family Preserve, Elings Park, Arroyo Burro County Beach Park, La Mesa Park and Shoreline Park.

The newly-renovated Mesa Lane steps provide a crucial access to the beach for Santa Barbara residents. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
The newly renovated Mesa Lane steps provide a crucial access to the beach for Santa Barbara residents. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

The stairway was repaired to California Coastal Commission requirements, so it should last at least 50 years, including a 50-year storm or 50 years worth of rising sea levels, according to Jill Zachary, assistant parks and recreation director for the city.

Construction took only a month, and the stairs opened to the public Nov. 9, she said.

Schneider, council members and Zachary thanked the city departments and workers who helped with the project, and noted that the County of Santa Barbara let the city base its construction operations from Arroyo Burro Beach for easier access.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 