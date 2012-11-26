Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:06 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

La Cumbre-Area Water Main Breaks a Second Time

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 26, 2012 | 9:08 p.m.

After crews worked to contain a water main break that flooded Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre area Sunday, another water main in the area broke Monday morning, leaving about 100 people without water.

On Sunday, City of Santa Barbara Water Resources staff responded to two main breaks in the 400 and 600 blocks of North La Cumbre Road. Fire and police personnel responded as well, and helped shut down traffic in the area so crews could work on the breaks, which affected 100 to 135 residences.

“Water staff was on site yesterday until about 10:30 p.m. cleaning up debris in the area,” Matt Ward, water distribution superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara, told Noozhawk on Monday afternoon.

That wasn’t the end of problems in the area, however.

Ward said the main broke again at 6:45 a.m. Monday, and crews on scene hoped to get the 100 or so residents out of water back online by early Monday evening.

There area is mostly residential with some commercial buildings, and Ward said four or five crew members from the city are working on the problem.

“We’re hoping that the water will be restored earlier this evening,” he said, and in the meantime they’re reaching out to provide temporary water connections to affected residents. “We’re telling people to go buy bottled water as well. That’s a good way to get through a pinch like this.”

Ward said the cause of the break was most likely the aging infrastructure that delivers the water.

“The steel water main that broke was installed in 1960 and hasn’t aged well,” he said.

Ward said the city has an active water main replacement program, and the piping that broke was on the list of those yet to be replaced.

Residents are encouraged to report any water main leaks to the city’s hotline at 805.564.5413.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

