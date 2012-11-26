Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

CHP Officer Charged with DUI Could Face Trial

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | November 26, 2012 | 10:48 p.m.

A Santa Maria-based California Highway Patrol officer facing driving-under-the-influence charges after crashing his vehicle in Arroyo Grande three months ago may be headed to trial.

Michael Shane Mallory
Michael Shane Mallory

Michael Mallory, 37, who was acting as public information officer for the CHP’s Santa Maria office at the time, reportedly crashed his vehicle into two parked cars about 6:30 a.m. Aug. 8 in Arroyo Grande.

He wasn’t on duty at the time, but was on his way to work.

Police responded and conducted field-sobriety tests, which showed signs of impairment.

Mallory’s attorney, William Aron, said last month that his client’s blood screening — which originally came back negative for both drugs and alcohol — shows that Ambien, a sedative and popular sleep aid, was present.

Aron said this week that he and the District Attorney’s Office have not been able to reach a settlement in the case, which he had hoped could be dropped.

Both sides appeared in San Luis Obispo Superior Court last week.

“We did not resolve the case in court,” Aron told Noozhawk. “The DA’s office has not made an offer that is acceptable to my client.”

Aron said the prosecution hasn’t offered anything less than a DUI.

San Luis Obispo Chief Deputy District Attorney Jerret Gran would not comment on any offers so far. He said the prosecution is still consulting with its experts to determine the best course of action.

While Mallory was not under the influence of an illegal drug, the prosecution could prove that he was impaired, Gran added.

“It’s unusual in the sense that, obviously, it’s a CHP officer, and it’s just prescription drugs,” he said.

Mallory pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, on Sept. 6.

He wasn’t placed on any kind of administrative leave after the incident, but he is no longer the public information officer.

Mallory is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 27 for a trial-setting conference. A tentative trial date has been set for Jan. 28.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 