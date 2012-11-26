Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Patient Satisfaction Rates Above 97%

Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital has been recognized for high continuous, high quality patient care.

The Patient Satisfaction Achievement Award acknowledges 15 consecutive quarters of patient satisfaction rated above 97 percent in the Emergency Department at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

“I am so proud of our staff and the quality care that we provide our patients,” said Mary Puryear, SYVCH Emergency Department clinical manager. “The high scores our department continues to receive from patients is a testament to the level of care we provide to our community. It is a great honor to have received such a prestigious award.”

Robin Knauss, M.D., medical director of SYVCH Emergency Department, said, “The award represents a tremendous effort by the Emergency Department staff. I am privileged to be working with such a great team. The Emergency Department is supported by all departments at Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital from the Radiology Department in the new Imaging Wing to Laboratory, Surgical Services and inpatient care. All staff at the hospital shares in this award.”

Additionally, Becker’s Hospital Review recently reported that “SYVCH was among the top 41 hospitals where patients said their pain was ‘always’ well controlled. The data is taken from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Hospital Compare database, using information from the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey. The survey allows patients to rate line items relating to their patient care experience. This particular metric covers the ‘percent of patients who reported that their pain was ‘always’ well controlled’ from January 2011 through December 2011. Some hospitals were excluded from this list for a variety of reasons, including but not limited to having fewer than 100 patients complete the HCAHPS survey. Surgical and specialty hospitals are not included on the list.”

“On behalf of the entire staff, it is a tremendous honor to have our patients acknowledge our service and professionalism.” SYVCH Vice President Wende Cappetta said. “We are totally committed to continuing to provide excellent health care here for our residents and visitors in the Santa Ynez Valley.”

Founded in 1964, the nonprofit Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital provides high quality outpatient surgical services, inpatient care, comprehensive imaging (including MRI, CT, digital mammography, ultrasound, X-ray), on-site laboratory, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, physicians’ specialty clinic and 24/7 emergency services to the community. Located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang, SYVCH is part of the Cottage Health System family, which includes Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, Cottage Children’s Hospital, Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital and Cottage Rehabilitation Hospital.

— Laura Kath is a public relations coordinator for the Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.