Select Staffing Raises $12,000 for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Select Staffing organized and hosted a food drive and fundraiser benefiting the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County during the fourth-annual Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon Expo held Nov. 9.

The combined total from donations at the expo and through Select’s corporate donation site reached an incredible $4,316, in addition to about 600 pounds of food items also collected. Donations were then tripled with the help of Feeding America, Bank of America Foundation’s pledge to give $2 for every $1 donated nationally, for a grand total of $12,330 in cash to the local nonprofit.

These contributions equate to over 53,000 meals to needy members of Santa Barbara County through the organization’s distribution channels.

“The generosity and selflessness of the Santa Barbara community is astonishing and continues to amaze all of us at Select Staffing each year,” said Steve Sorensen, chairman and CEO of The Select Family of Staffing Companies. “It is wonderful to see people from all walks of life come together to support such a worthy cause.”

Select Staffing served as title sponsor for the Santa Barbara International Marathon, and its employees accepted canned goods and monetary donations from race participants as they retrieved their registration packets. In preparation for the event, Select managed all marketing and communication activities to the nearly 6,000 registered participants. In exchange for donations, Select generously supplied over $1,500 of gift items and rewards, including runner’s pace tattoos (a temporary tattoo that helps runners stick to their pace), pedometers, environmentally conscious water bottles and more.

“We were thrilled to hear from Select Staffing again this year with their wishes to host a fundraiser and food drive to benefit our organization,” said Jane Lindsey, chief development and resource officer for the Foodbank. “The generosity of those who gave is beyond anything we could have asked for. As a nonprofit that is supported through donations and countless hours put in by volunteers, we cannot thank Select Staffing and the marathon participants enough for their contributions. It is great to know that with this help, we are all taking the steps needed to provide nutritious food and education to those in need this holiday season.”

This year, the fourth-annual Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon saw significant participation increases, offering registrations to 2,300 more runners than in 2011. Due to the devastation of Superstorm Sandy and the cancellation of the New York Marathon, many runners chose to enter this race as it is a qualifying opportunity for the prestigious Boston Marathon.

“As Santa Barbara’s largest private employer, we are proud to be an integral part of our local community,” Sorensen said. “We saw a great opportunity to benefit the lives of others and did not hesitate to take aggressive action. The participants in the Marathon and Half-Marathon have shown their dedication and determination toward reaching a challenging goal, and we knew they would be an incredible help and contributor to the cause. I could not be happier with the support from our Select Staffing colleagues, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara, and the race participants.”

Donations to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County are collected year-round to support the needs of the community. Click here to contribute to this cause. The 2013 Select Staffing Santa Barbara International Marathon is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2013 and registrations are currently being accepted online by clicking here.

— Greta Welterlen is a marketing communications specialist for Select Staffing.