Stacey Cooper Fitness to Host Goleta Chamber’s Next B2B Breakfast

Stacey Cooper Fitness will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s December Business-2-Business Breakfast, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Come hear more about how to get in shape for the new year!

Wear something festive for the holidays or bring a canned good to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and receive a ticket for fabulous door prizes.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Cafe will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .