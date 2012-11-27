Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:02 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara to Fight State’s Challenge Over Transfer of City Parking Lots

With the dissolution of RDAs, successor agencies have to sell off real property assets not considered housing or governmental assets

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | November 27, 2012 | 12:24 a.m.

The City of Santa Barbara will be fighting the California Department of Finance to keep its downtown parking lots and the railroad depot, since the state has challenged Santa Barbara’s move to transfer some property owned by the Redevelopment Agency.

With the dissolution of RDAs, successor agencies — like the city — have to sell off all real property assets that aren’t considered housing or governmental assets.

This issue first came up over the summer, and many California cities wrote to the state Legislature and were able to remove language that separated parking structures from governmental assets.

However, the Department of Finance sent a letter to Santa Barbara on Nov. 17 telling the city to hold off on transferring the parking assets from the RDA to the city, Community Development Director Paul Casey told the City Council last Tuesday.

Since Santa Barbara “raised a big red flag, caused a stink” over the summer, united with many other cities, everyone thought the matter was resolved because the threatening language was removed, Casey said.

The state doesn’t object to transferring housing assets — since the city handed over about $2 million in housing cash it had at the time RDAs were dissolved — or Chase Palm Park and the Ortega Water Treatment Facility, so those actions were made by the City Council last week.

The assets in question — already approved for transfer by a local oversight board — include the Cota and Carrillo streets commuter lots, the 217 Helena St. parking lot, the Garden Street public parking lot, Parking Structure Nos. 2, 6, 10, 11 and 12, the entire railroad depot and parking lot, and the land near the railroad depot where a children’s museum is planned.

Parking structures aren’t considered governmental assets if they’re mixed-use and open to those other than public employees, according to the letter.

Casey, the City Council and City Attorney Steve Wiley argue otherwise, and say the lots are used for public benefit. The city operates the lots in partnership with downtown businesses, and some of the structures were built on city land, and with tax-exempt bonds.

The state is also targeting the city’s railroad depot, parking lot and land earmarked for a children’s museum. Wiley said the city will challenge this in court if the state doesn’t change its mind.

Many of the assets in question were funded by voter-approved grant moneys, tax-exempt bonds or placed on city land, so they’re not purely RDA projects, he added.

“We’ll litigate this before we sell these assets,” Wiley said.

He is putting together a “meet and confer request,” so city leaders can argue their case in Sacramento.

“We’ll argue our case and really encourage (Department of Finance staff) to change their minds, especially when they told the Legislature back in the summer they’d back off on that proposal to require RDAs to sell off their parking lots,” Casey said.

Mayor Helene Schneider said she has been reaching out to other cities to let them know what happened, and has been working with Assemblyman Das Williams’ office in Sacramento.

It’s most likely a statewide policy decision, and Santa Barbara could just be one of the first cities to submit their asset transfer paperwork, Casey said.

While Schneider speculated that the state was trying to “recoup assets” by forcing cities to sell parking lots, City Councilman Grant House called it “grand theft” and “extortion.”

The state does has leverage, Casey noted — many tax revenues filter through the Department of Finance, which “they could hold onto until we comply,” he said.

“Don’t underestimate the creativity of the state to try and get what they want,” Casey said. “Don’t underestimate their shrewdness to try and put the screws to us.”

However, the city will fight back with just as much creativity, he added.

“We’re not going to go easily,” Casey said.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 