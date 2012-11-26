Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 6:19 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

‘Think Now’ with Laguna Blanca School’s New Speaker Series

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | November 26, 2012 | 5:42 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School is pleased to welcome the Santa Barbara community to a new series of four engaging speaker events titled “Think Now.”

Created and hosted by Laguna Blanca School, these free events are meant to tackle issues relevant to students and parents as they navigate today’s ever-changing educational landscape.

Nov. 29 — “Technology & Education: A Case for the iPad”

Join Lesson Planet CEO Jim Hurley, who will lead a panel discussion on how technology is enhancing learning with a specific focus on “What can I do with an iPad” and “Is it worth the investment for my child?” This event is open to K-12 students and parents, and will leave audience members with a better understanding of how this modern technology is used in today’s educational environment.

Dec. 17 — “Navigating High School Sports & College Recruitment”

Thinking of playing in college? Join Laguna Blanca in the Merovick Gymnasium for an evening with Olympic gold medalist Todd Rogers, UCSB Men’s soccer coach Tim Vom Steeg and more. Junior high and high school students and their parents are encouraged to attend and find out about the importance of high school sports and navigating recruitment by college coaches.

Jan. 15 — “Four-Year Countdown to College”

Demystify the college planning process by joining a panel conversation lead by John Thurston. He has worked in the Admissions Offices of Brown University and Carleton College, and is currently working for Bowdoin College’s Admissions Office. He brings 19 years of experience as both a college counselor, working with high school students to get into their desired colleges, and as an admissions officer, creating the future graduating classes of some of the best colleges in the country.

Jan. 29 — “An Evening with Surfing Legend Shaun Tomson”

Join Shaun Tomson, co-producer of the film Bustin’ Down the Door, for a casual conversation about the evolution of surfing as a sport, a culture, and a billion-dollar industry. For all those groms and novice surfers, be sure to bring questions as Shaun is an amazing resource and will be full of advice.

This series of speaker events is free and open to the whole community. All events will be held at 7 p.m. in Laguna Blanca’s Spaulding Auditorium, except Dec. 17’s athletics presentation, which will be held in the Merovick Gymnasium.

RSVPs are appreciated, but all who wish to attend are welcome. For more information, call 805.687.2461 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

