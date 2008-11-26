Letter to the Editor: No Bailout
By Kevin O'Connor | November 26, 2008 | 4:56 a.m.
The government needs to give 100 percent write-offs to anyone who buys a Big Three auto for five years — or double 200 percent. The point is to make it almost foolish not to but American. Accountants would tell their clients to buy a new Big Three car for the huge write-offs. That would be much better than another bailout.
Kevin O’Connor
Santa Barbara
