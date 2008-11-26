Reward Offered for Return of Cat Lost in Days after Tea Fire

Pepper went missing from Las Canoas Lane home after the Tea Fire. Can you help find her?

A Las Canoas Lane family has lost its beloved family cat in the aftermath of the Tea Fire and is asking Noozhawk readers to help find it.

Paula Waldman said her cat, Pepper, went missing after the family returned to its home, which had been evacuated as the fire raged out of control. The house was spared, but Pepper wandered away a few days later, on Nov. 19, and has been missing ever since.

The family is heartbroken but Waldman says she is confident Pepper will be found.

“Two years ago she went missing and, one week later, I got a call from a lady who lived seven miles away telling me that Pepper had turned up there,” Waldman said. “That was also around Thanksgiving time, so I know she can and will return.”

Pepper’s coloring is black, gold and white and she wears a purple and black collar. The family is offering a reward.

If you have information about Pepper, call Waldman at 805.452.5612 or e-mail her at [email protected]

