Basketball: Warriors Win First of Three in Texas

The Warriors take charge in 86-60 victory over Texas Lutheran.

By Ron Smith | November 27, 2008 | 10:25 a.m.

The Westmont College men’s basketball team (3-1) recorded 57 rebounds as the Warriors defeated Texas Lutheran (0-2) in Seguin, Texas, 86-60. Sophomore forward Dan Rasp recorded 18 points and pulled down six boards for the Warriors.

“Dan scored all 18 points in the first half,” Westmont head coach John Moore said. “I only played him about four or five minutes in the second half.”

Five minutes into the game, Texas Lutheran held an 11-9 lead, but Rasp scored the next eight points to establish a lead that Westmont would not relinquish. By intermission, the Warriors had posted a 48-30 advantage.

“Eight of our 11 players recorded four or more rebounds,” Moore said. “Twenty-one of the rebounds were offensive. Evan Haines had 11 rebounds, and Blake Bender had eight.”

The Warriors shot 50 percent from the field (33 of 66) while limiting their opponents to 38.1 percent (24 of 63). Andrew Schmalbach scored 11 points and Tyler Dutton recorded 10. Both players were perfect from the charity stripe, with Schmalbach making five and Dutton four. Point guard Chris Jackson tallied 11 assists.

Westmont continues its Texas tour with two games in the San Antonio Shootout after Thanksgiving. On Friday, the Warriors will take on Embry-Riddle, Fla., then on Saturday square off against Bellevue, Neb.

Ron Smith is Westmont College‘s sports information director.

